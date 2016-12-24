Home > Local >

Buhari :  Troops crush last Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest, President reveals

Buhari Troops crush last Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest, President reveals

The President said the Chief of Army Staff informed him that the last Boko Haram Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Troops crush last Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest play

Troops crush last Boko Haram camp in Sambisa forest

(AFP/File)

Chibok Girls No new girls released – Presidency
Chibok Girls Presidency says rescued girls will celebrate yuletide with parents
Army New video of troops scrambling for food in Sambisa forest surfaces
Boko Haram Sect releases 21 Chibok girls?
Shettima Why education is getting highest allocation in 2017 budget - Gov explains
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence minister visits Chadian president
Boko Haram Army begins road construction inside Sambisa to ease operations
Shekau "We did not capture Boko Haram leader" - Army
Boko Haram Troops rescue 1,880 women, children from Sambisa Forest
Obasanjo `You must shy away from spirit of individualism,' Ex-President tells Igbos

Boko Haram terrorists have finally been flushed out of their "last enclave" in Sambisa forest, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday, December 24.

The Nigerian soldiers were said to have raided and crushed the terrorists' camp on Friday, Dec. 23, at about 1: 35 pm.

The President disclosed this in a goodwill message to troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on the successful capture the sect's last abode.

Buhari said he is "most proud" to receive the "long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists."

"I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage, and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at 'Camp Zero,' which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest," the President said.

Read the full statement below:

I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide.  I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram attacks village near Chibok

I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them.

I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general.  But we must not let our guards down.

Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead.

Image
  • The Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Bayelsa, Mr William Oche (L) assisted by Controller of Nigerian Prisons Service in Bayelsa, Mr Chiabua Victor-Uche to decorate Mrs Ngozi Acholonu with her new rank of Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, in Yenagoa on Tuesday   
  • A patrol gunboat in the fleet of the Central Naval Command on duty at Otua Creek, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayesa on Tuesday   
  • The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba, addressing residents of Otua community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa during a medical outreach by Nigerian Navy to the area.   
  • Water vendors resumed after the Eid-Ed Moulud celebration in Lagos on Tuesday   
  • Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Enugu state, Mr Matthew Okosun (4th, L) with newly promoted officers of the service after their decoration in Enugu on Tuesday   
  • Comptroller of Nigerian Immigration Service in Enugu state, Mr Matthew Okosun (L) assisted by Mr Obetta Asogwa to decorate an officer of the service in-charge of ECOWAS matters, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed with his new rank in Enugu on Tuesday   
  • Children celebrating 2016 Eid-El Maulud in Bauchi on Monday   
  • Sheik Musa Gidan Bari-Beri (M) flanked by Muslim Faithful while offering a prayer to mark 2016 Eid-El Maulud in Bauchi on Monday   
  • From Left: The Consulate General of the Peoples Republic of China in Lagos, Liu Jun Sheng; Economic and Commercial Counselor, Embassy of Spain, Pablo Segrelles, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mrs Nike Akande; LCCI Deputy President, Babatubde Ruwase and Consul General of Germany, Lagos, Mr Ingo Herbert, at the LCCI Luncheon with members of Diplomatic Corps, in Lagos on Monday   
  • Students of Arabic Schools during a procession to mark the 2016 Maulud Nabbiyyi Celebration in Lagos on Monday   
  • President, ECOWAS Commission, Marcel De Souza (R) presenting a cheque of one Million Four Hundred Thousand US Dollars to Gov.Kashim Shettima of Borno State for the victims of Boko Haram in the North East of Nigeria on Sunday   
  • From Left: Chairman, APC Zone 111, Mr Luka Shemang; Director of Media and Publicity APC, Kaduna State, Mr Mansseh Istifanus and Southern Kaduna APC member, Mr Jonah Bonet at a News Conference on the party’s Crisis in Southern Kaduna on Monday   
  • Crowd at the 2016 Eid-El Maulud Celebration in Kaduna on Monday   
  • From Left: Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Lamaran Yero, Imam Dahiru Bauchi Mosque, Alhaji Umar Suleiman and District Head of Barnawa, Alhaji Kabir Zubairu, at the 2016 Eid-El Maulud Celebration in Kaduna on Monday   
  • Cross section of new Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Special Marshals during their Induction training in Enugu on Monday   
  • From left: Member Rivers State APC Board of Trustees, Mr Sam Sam Jaja; Rivers South East, APC Senatorial Candidate, Mr Andrew Uchendu; Director General, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Mr Dakuku Peterside; Rivers State APC, Chairman, Mr Davies Ikanya during a News Conference on the rejection of Rivers South East Senatorial result in Port Harcourt on Monday    
  • Guest Speaker/Director, Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Navy, Imam Gidado Miqdad (6TH R) Chairman, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) Abuja Chapter, Abdurahman Balogun (5TH R) and other participants at the Annual Public Lecture of MMPN to mark 2016 Maulud Nabiyy in Abuja on Monday   
  • Muslim Youths celebrating 2016 Eid-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   
  • Muslim faithful during a road show to mark 2016 Eid-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   
  • Some Muslim faithful during a road show to mark 2016 Ed-El-Maulud in Abuja on Monday   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor releases 22 'prophecies' for 2017 [PHOTO]bullet
2 Plastic Rice So, are we having poisoned grains for Christmas?bullet
3 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet

Local

FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Buhari 'Don't lose hope,' President tells Nigerians in Christmas message
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Buratai Army Chief salutes soldiers for defeating Boko Haram
NSCDC
In Sokoto Police, NSCDC deploy 3700 personnel for Xmas, New Year celebrations
Police
Funso Ajao-Olarinoye Police boss urges state govts to strengthen community policing