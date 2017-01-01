Home > Local >

Boko Haram :  Female suicide bomber attacks tea joint in Maiduguri

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at midnight, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School.

A female suicide bomber killed herself while trying to blow up a tea joint in Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at midnight, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School.

A police source who spoke on the incident, said that no life was lost, adding that the bomb went off and killed only the attacker.

The source also said that the people in the tea joint noticed the suicide bomber and ran away, before she could get to them.

Meanwhile, Troops have arrested a Boko Haram kingpin in Maiduguri, Borno state, following a tip off from vigilant residents.

He was arrested in the house of Shettima Lawan Maina, the Chairman of Mafa Local Government on Friday, December 30, 2016.

