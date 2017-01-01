Boko Haram :  Female suicide bomber attacks tea joint in Maiduguri

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at midnight, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School.
According to Daily Post, the incident occurred on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at midnight, opposite Sanda Kyarimi Primary School.
A police source who spoke on the incident, said that no life was lost, adding that the bomb went off and killed only the attacker.
The source also said that the people in the tea joint noticed the suicide bomber and ran away, before she could get to them.
ALSO READ: 'White man among terrorists captured in Sambisa forest,' Military source
Meanwhile, Troops have arrested a Boko Haram kingpin in Maiduguri, Borno state, following a tip off from vigilant residents.
He was arrested in the house of Shettima Lawan Maina, the Chairman of Mafa Local Government on Friday, December 30, 2016.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.