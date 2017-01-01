Boko Haram :  Sect’s kingpin arrested in Mafa LG Chairman’s house

Troops have arrested a Boko Haram kingpin in Maiduguri, Borno state, following a tip off from vigilant residents.

According to The Guardian, the Boko Haram kingpin was nabbed in the house of Shettima Lawan Maina, the Chairman of Mafa Local Government on Friday, December 30, 2016.

You will recall that the Nigerian Army had earlier warned that members of the sect who are escaping from Sambisa forest are moving to nearby communities and other states.

ALSO READ: Army has arrested 40 foreigners in Sambisa Forest operation

A military source who spoke to The Guardian said “Already, both the top Boko Haram Commander and the Chairman have been detained in a military facility to enable thorough investigation as to how a wanted terrorist will sneak into the house of a council chairman.

“This is, knowing fully well, that politicians of such caliber do not usually allow access to their house for abode or to hide.”