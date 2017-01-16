A twin bomb blasts have reportedly killed many at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri, Borno state.

Sources say the second bomb exploded at the Gate 5 of the institution, killing only the suicide bomber.

It was gathered that a professor of veterinary medicine identified as Mani is among those dead.

According to Saharareporters, the mosque explosion occurred around 6:30 am on Monday, January 16, while students and staff of the university were praying.

Security forces are said to have been mobilized to the scene of the attack.

No official confirmation of casualty figures as at the time of filing this report.