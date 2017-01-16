Boko Haram Twin bomb blasts rock University of Maiduguri

Sources say the second bomb exploded at the Gate 5 of the institution, killing only the Boko Haram suicide bomber.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bomb Blast play

Bomb Blast

(Reuters)

In Madagali 1 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast
In Adamawa Triple explosion kills many in Madagali Motor Park
In Maiduguri Multiple explosions hit Borno capital
Chibok Girls Doctors pledge sustained support to released students
Boko Haram Suicide bombers hugged victims before blowing them apart

A twin bomb blasts have reportedly killed many at the mosque of the University of Maiduguri, Borno state.

Sources say the second bomb exploded at the Gate 5 of the institution, killing only the suicide bomber.

It was gathered that a professor of veterinary medicine identified as Mani is among those dead.

According to Saharareporters, the mosque explosion occurred around 6:30 am on Monday, January 16, while students and staff of the university were praying.

ALSO READ: Suicide bombers kill several people in Adamawa

Security forces are said to have been mobilized to the scene of the attack.

No official confirmation of casualty figures as at the time of filing this report.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Again, President says Jonathan left "no money in the treasury"bullet
2 MMM Kogi youths celebrate return of the Ponzi schemebullet
3 Ajimobi Oyo Governor is a disgracebullet

Local

Nigerian Turkish International Colleges
In Ogun Kidnappers of college students demand N100m ransom
Chief Bisi Akande
Buhari President congratulates Bisi Akande on 78th birthday
Policemen watch over cattle rescued from cattle rustlers at Dajin Gomo village of Sumaila local government area Kano, Nigeria, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
In Katsina Repentant cattle rustlers, vigilante, surrender 104 guns
Mansur Mohammed Dan-Ali
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence Minister assures military retirees of prompt payment of allowances