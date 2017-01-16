Maiduguri Bomb Blast 4 dead, 17 injured in university explosions

Four people have been reported dead following twin explosions which occurred in the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Monday, January 16.

17 people were also injured in the attacks which were reportedly carried out by two suicide bombers during “early-morning prayers."

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), one bomb went off at the UNIMAID junior staff mosque near gate 1, while a second explosive went off near Gate 5 of the university premises.

“There was reported incidence of twin blast at University of Maiduguri at around 5am this morning,” NEMA spokesman, Sani Datti said.

“One of the suicide bombers detonated his explosion at a Mosque near Gate 1 when people were observing their early-morning prayer. The second one occurred around Gate 5 of the University.

“Rescue and security officials were at scene and seventeen (17)injured victims were evacuated to Hospital. Two (2) persons and two (2) suicide bombers confirmed dead (total of Four) at the time of response,” he added.

One of the deceased has reportedly been identified as Director of Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Aliyu Mani.

Reports also have it that one of the suicide bombers was seven years old. Both bombers died in the attack.