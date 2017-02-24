A 27-year-old man from Zimbabwe, Given Dube, has caused outrage in that country after he claimed to be God and wants Africans not to believe that Jesus is coming again.

Zimbabwe News reports that Dube who is the founder of Umuzi ka Nkulunkulu (House of god) Church in Pumula South, has told his followers to call him God as the Holy Spirit had descended on him and declared him God.

Dube is said to have been telling his congregants that he is the God who created heaven and earth and has power over all creation and that the belief that Jesus is going back is just a fallacy used by religious scholars to hold people in perpetual fear.

In an interview on the subject matter, Dube who has a Holy Book which his members use for their daily guide emphasized his claims by saying he was God’s host on earth.

“I am being used by a spirit which I cannot even see. I only saw it in a vision once when it first appeared to me in 2008 when I was in Chipinge for National Youth Service training.

Since then, God spirit speaks to me and I hear his voice and that spirit uses me. For people to believe me, I write everything down and that is the holy book referred to as Uluju Lwezulu.

I am God and do not need anyone to explain my words. I have written this book and it guides people in their daily lives.

When Jesus came to earth, not all people listened to him and he was even killed. Now I have come, some have listened and I will guide them.

The believe the lies they are being told that Jesus is coming back again. I can tell you that he is not coming back again as the religious leaders use that to instill fear in people.

I am God and I plan. I just command and it happens. You also have to understand that I don’t expect everyone to see me as their God, but they first have to accept the word and understand, so only church members recognize me as their God.

I command, I can stop diseases and wars in the world or even command them to happen. This is a different belief from Christians who are still waiting for the coming of Jesus; I am already here.”

Some men of God in that country have petitioned the government to stop Dube from spreading what they term as heresy but so far, nothing is being done and he keeps growing in influence.