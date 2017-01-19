A Nigerian man of God has caused serious laughter after he released the consultation fees he will collect from miracle seeking members of the public.
Arch Bishop Eze, the founder and General Overseer of the Apostolic Movement Outreach Global Healing Church located in the Kurudu area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), did not just stop at prayers and chasing out evil spirits alone.
The man of God who also calls himself Oracle General also has special charges for the international communities including presidential aspirants in foreign countries who would have to cough out a stupendous amount of money including a helicopter, oil blocs, and maintenance fee.
So, if you want to transact any spiritual business with the Oracle General, check ouT his price list first here:
"Personal Liberation: N100,000
Family Liberation: N100,000
Community Liberation: N250,000
Quick Marriages Fee: N100,000
Invitation to other churches: N250,000
Quick answer to prayers once a month: N100,000
Compound Cleansing Prayers before marriage or other occasions: N100,000
Inviting the Oracle General to Countries like England to predict the future of the country: 100 Million Pounds
Consultation fee for 2019 aspirant in any country: 7 Million Pounds
Winning 2019 or any country's presidential election fee:
1.Tear leather Helicopter
2. Oil Bloc
3. 500 Million Pounds to fuel the Helicopter and maintain the oil bloc."
Who says men of God should not dream big?