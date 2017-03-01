Lord Have Mercy! Woman, three kids killed by unknown assailants

Fatai Owoseni said that the victims were killed in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The murder of a woman and her three children has been confirmed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

He said that the victims were killed in an uncompleted church building at Agbowa, near Ikorodu, Lagos state.

According to Owoseni, the police were called to the crime scene at about 4:30 am on Wednesday.

He said, “The incident happened at about 3 am this morning at Agbowa in Ikorodu.

“The three murdered children were aged four, five and nine.

“The mother of the children was also wounded and later died in the hospital.”

Punch reports that the police are yet to identify the motive behind the gruesome murder but that the Lagos State Police Command, has begun an investigation into the case in order to bring the culprits to justice.

“We want to seize this opportunity to assure the public that we will continue to increase our visibility.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
