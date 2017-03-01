Ritual Killers Headless body of young lady discovered in Imo (Graphic Photo)

Residents of a community in Imo State have been thrown into a panic after the body of a young lady without the head and privates parts was discovered in a bush.

  • Published:

Residents of Amanwaozuzu community of Ikeduru Local Government Area Imo State were thrown into panic and anxiety following the discovery of the corpse of a young lady without the head and private parts.

According to a blogger, Ifeanyicy Njoku, the lady who is suspected to be in her 20s, must have been murdered by suspected ritual killers who dumped the body inside a bush in the community.

According to the reports, the residents of the community which is a suburb to Owerri, the state capital, woke up to find the body of the lady whose identity could not be immediately ascertained, dumped in a bush along the Amanwaozuzu-Ogwa road in the area.

A resident who spoke of the shocking find said:

“Nobody could narrate what transpired. The people just woke up on Saturday morning (February 25, 2017) and saw a beheaded body without private parts lying on the Amanwaozuzu– Ogwa road.

On reaching there, it was discovered that it was a young girl."

According to the eyewitnesses, nobody could identify the victim because her head had been chop off by the fleeing ritualists just as security agents were called in and they immediately evacuated the decapitated body.

