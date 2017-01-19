Too Much Wife of naval officer commits suicide over disagreement

The wife of a Naval Rating Officer has reportedly committed suicide over a misunderstanding with her husband.

  • Published:
Nigeria Navy play

Senior naval officers.

(Press)

Death At Dawn Naval officer arrested for allegedly beating wife to death in Lagos
Wickedness In High Places High Chief arrested for killing divorce-seeking wife (Graphic Photos)
Mystery Wife of Babcock University staff commits suicide
Stupidity Pregnant woman sets herself on fire after finding out husband was cheating on her
Devil Incarnate Man arrested for killing wife in Ogun
Adultery Husband murders wife, commits suicide after catching her with another man
Stupid Love Student commits suicide after boyfriend rejected pregnancy
InLagos Man granted N300,000 bail for causing lover's death
Double Tragedy Man murders wife, commits suicide in Enugu
In Lagos "My wife put poison in my meals’’, retired Naval officer tells court

A Naval Rating officers wife has reportedly committed suicide over a misunderstanding with her husband at the Igando area of Lagos State.

According to the reports, the deceased, Mrs Omojoye, is said to have left their home on Sunday, January 15, 2017, saying that she was going to church.

ALSO READ: Naval officer arrested for allegedly beating wife to death in Lagos

The family of the deceased became worried after she failed to return home later that evening, and her husband, Seaman Band Omojoye, decided to check the church, only to be told that she had not come there.

Efforts to reach her on her phone proved futile, until the deceased returned home on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, looking ruffled and claiming to have been abducted.

According to Vanguard, neighbours of the couple claim that her husband did not believe her, insisting that she was lying.

An argument reportedly ensued between the husband and wife, during which the deceased is said to have gone inside their room and drank an insecticide.

Thinking that she was pretending, the husband of the deceased ignored her, only to discover, too late, that she was dead.

When contacted, the Western Naval Command Information Officer, Lieutenant Commander Chinwe Umar, said that the Rating was in police custody, adding that further investigations into the case were ongoing.

ALSO READ: Wife of Babcock University staff commits suicide

The Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, Dolapo Badmus, also confirmed the incident but refrained from giving any more details, only confirming the ongoing investigations.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme yet to pay Nigerians after returnbullet
2 Leaking Mouth Twitter user who insulted Michelle Obama suspended from workbullet
3 Denrele Edun Media personality opens up on family struggles on CNN...bullet

Gist

Gunmen
End Of The Road Police arrest kidnap syndicate, recover victim sold for N350,000
Strong Heart Man docked for threatening, assaulting police officer
Lagos PPRO, SP Dolapo Badmos
Birds of Same Feather Friends beat apprentice to death for allegedly stealing recharge cards
Divorce.
In Ado Ekiti Wife seeks divorce of 4-year-old marriage over threat to life