The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a Navan rating with the Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos State, Omojoye Ayodele, for allegedly beating wife, Mary Egbailo, to death following a domestic squabble .

Punch reports that Ayodele had, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, beaten up the victim at their residence on Eze Anthony Street, in the Igando area of the state till she gave up the ghost.

It was gathered that the 30-year-old suspect had gone to bring back his 29-year-old wife from the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in the area, where she was said to have been since Sunday and shortly after they entered their apartment, an argument ensued between them, leading to the deadly fight .

Ayodele, an indigene of Ebute Irele, Ondo State, according to neighbours, was in the habit of brutalizing his wife but on the day of the incident, he must have gone too far as she died in the cause of the beating.

A source at the El Dunamis Hospital, a private medical center in the area where Egbailo was rushed to, said she was brought in dead by her husband and two women.

The source said Ayodele had claimed his wife committed suicide by ingesting a bottle of Sniper, a poisonous insecticide.

“She was brought around 11.30 am in a tricycle. A man who wore a military uniform and claimed to be her husband was screaming that she took Sniper insecticide.

Doctors went to check her in the tricycle and it was discovered that she was dead. We immediately asked that she should be transferred to a general hospital.

The husband was shouting to the hearing of everybody that she took Sniper,” the source said.

However, the landlady of the house has maintained that Egbailo did not take Sniper, but was a victim of domestic violence.

The case was said to have been reported at the Igando Police Division, leading to the arrest of Ayodele for allegedly beating the victim to death.

The landlady who spoke on the incident alleged that the suspect had been assaulting his wife since 2016 and that on the morning that she died, the deceased did not show any sign of depression.

“The man had complained that for the past three days, his wife had been away from the house and gone to a church.

Around 10 am on Tuesday, both of them entered the house. I guess he had just gone to pick her from the church.

It was not up to three minutes that I started hearing noises. I went to their apartment and asked the man what the problem was, but he pushed me away and kept hitting her. He dragged her on the floor, among other things.

I ran out to call for help when the beating was becoming too much and by the time other tenants approached the house to mediate, Ayodele had thrown his wife into the gutter.

I begged her to wait outside till her husband calm down, but she said she wanted him to kill her.

When Mary entered the house again and was beaten up until she became weak. She could not walk, so I decided to take her to a hospital.

But nobody was willing to help me. If we had a vehicle on time, we would have probably saved her life. We were in front of my shop for about one hour, without any help.

She was still talking to me before she passed out. The last request she made was that she needed palm oil,” the landlady concluded.

However, the spokesperson for the Western Naval Command, Lt. Commander Chinwe Umar, insisted that Egbailo committed suicide by drinking a poisonous substance during an argument with her husband.