Tired of Love Fake prophet lures man into marrying troublesome wife

A man is seeking dissolution of his marriage based on a claim that he was lured into marrying a wife who turned out to be troublesome.

  Published:
The Agege Customary Court, Lagos has heard the case of man, Ilesanmi Samuel, now seeking divorce from his wife, Comfort over her troublesome behaviour.

According to reports, Samuel revealed that he was lured into marrying her by a fake pastor just two weeks after they met.

Their marriage has however opened up a gate of problems for him as Comfort never yields to corrections.

The complainant is concerned that the situation may affect his church ministry negatively, and to prevent this, he has sought the dissolution of their marriage.

“I was forced to marry Comfort by a fake prophet at a church where I once served as an assistant pastor.

“Comfort and I met for just two weeks before our wedding. It was when we started living as husband and wife that Comfort showed her true colour.

“Whenever I tried to tell her that her behaviour was wrong, she would grab my shirt and start shouting.

“Before her sudden change and cruel attitude, I prayed and God revealed to me that Comfort wasn’t my wife. I chose wrongly. I can’t find peace in my house.

“I don’t love her anymore. I don’t want this to tarnish my ministry and my reputation as a pastor.

"That’s why I decided to file a divorce. I think the divorce would bring peace to my ministry,” Samuel told the court president, Williams Philips.

ALSO READ: Man seeks divorce from wife for removing phone battery

On her part, Comfort expressed surprise that her husband has filed for divorce, claiming that they had been on good terms as long as she could remember.

In his first ruling on the matter, court president Philips adjourned the matter till February 11, 2017 for further deliberation.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

