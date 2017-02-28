Gone Too Soon Pregnant woman dies in early morning accident in Lagos (Photos)

A fatal and tragic has been recorded in the Obadore area of Lagos State this morning after a pregnant woman was killed when her car somersaulted.

  • Published:

United In Death Husband, pregnant wife perish in ghastly accident
Gone Too Soon Pretty UNAAB student dies in mysterious circumstances
Untimely Death Woman, grand-daugter crushed by lorry in Anambra
Monitoring Spirits Truck kills pregnant woman a few hours to visiting children in the US
Tragedy Averted Driver escapes death as cement truck somersaults on highway
Tragic! Car driver rams 4 motorcyclists to death in Abuja
God Save Us One dies as another commercial bus is involved in ghastly accident
In Niger Tanker driver crush pregnant woman to death

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a pregnant woman after her car somersaulted in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28, 2017, killing her instantly.

ALSO READ: "Monitoring Spirits: Truck kills pregnant woman a few hours to visiting children in the US"

play

 

According to witnesses, the heavily pregnant woman was driving in her car, a Toyota Camry with registration number, FKJ 181 EG, to fill up her gas when the accident occurred along the Obadore area of Lagos State, killing her on the spot.

play

 

ALSO READ: "OMG!: Pregnant woman dies in ghastly auto crash in Onitsha"

play

 

Rescuers including men of the State Emergency Management Agency were seen at the scene of the car on a rescue operation but it was reportedly too late as the pregnant woman was dead before they got to her as he remains were evacuated to a morgue in the state.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress’ revelation about ex-husband proves the Yoruba demon...bullet
2 Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by...bullet
3 Tragic Zimbabwean man gang-raped by 4 womenbullet

Gist

The juju laced PHCN pole
Don't Touch Residents use 'Juju' to battle PHCN officials
Kidnap
In Minna Court convicts 4 men for kidnapping but fixes March 6 for sentence
Nigerian Police
In Niger Police Command arrests 104 suspects, recovers 672 cattle
This is one very worried woman (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Juliana should not run away from her home