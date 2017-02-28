A tragic accident has claimed the life of a pregnant woman after her car somersaulted in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28, 2017, killing her instantly.

ALSO READ: "Monitoring Spirits: Truck kills pregnant woman a few hours to visiting children in the US"

According to witnesses, the heavily pregnant woman was driving in her car, a Toyota Camry with registration number, FKJ 181 EG, to fill up her gas when the accident occurred along the Obadore area of Lagos State, killing her on the spot.

ALSO READ: "OMG!: Pregnant woman dies in ghastly auto crash in Onitsha"

Rescuers including men of the State Emergency Management Agency were seen at the scene of the car on a rescue operation but it was reportedly too late as the pregnant woman was dead before they got to her as he remains were evacuated to a morgue in the state.