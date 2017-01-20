A heavily pregnant woman, who was preparing to visit her children in the United States of America has been killed after a truck crushed her vehicle in Lagos State.

Punch reports that the woman, Helen Akhimien, was being conveyed in a Toyota Camry with number plate KUJ 412 AA Abuja, when a truck ran into the vehicle along Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, a few hours to her flight.

ALSO READ: “OMG!: Pregnant woman dies in ghastly auto crash in Onitsha”

The driver of a car was also said to have sustained serious injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

It was gathered that Akhimien was to leave for the United States, where her children are schooling on Thursday, January 19, 2017, when the accident occurred around 2 am.

It was learned that her driver was at high speed and did not notice the oncoming truck on time and reportedly lost control of the car and rammed into the truck loaded with granite with the car severely crushed, leading to the woman’s death on the spot .

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the operatives of the Surulere Police Station were said to have responded to distress calls but it was too late by the time they got to the accident spot.

An emergency official who participated in the operation said information gathered at the scene revealed that the accident was caused by the recklessness of the injured driver.

“It was a head-on collision which resulted from excess speeding on the part of the Toyota Camry driver. We have yet to ascertain where they were heading before the accident occurred.

But a sympathizer who claimed to know her relatives said she was to travel to the US that day to see her children in school.

Through the eyewitness, we were able to get her name. We believe the family of the deceased will show up soon. She should be in her late 30s.”

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Kolapo Salaudeen, said he became more devastated when he discovered that the woman was pregnant.

Salaudeen, a commercial driver, said:

“I didn’t go home on Wednesday because I closed late. I was woken up inside the bus I slept by the impact of the crash. On getting there, the car had been damaged beyond repair.

It was when emergency officials removed her body from the wreckage that I noticed she was pregnant.”

ALSO READ: “Lord Have Mercy: Container falls on commercial bus in Ketu, many feared dead”

The General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu, however, lamented the attack on one of the officials of the agency by irate youths at the scene of the incident in Surulere, adding that the government would no longer condone attacks on its officials.