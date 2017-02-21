DSP Oluwole Ojo, the Divisional Police Officer in Okitipupa, Ondo State, has confirmed the arrest of two murder suspects accused of assassinating Police corporal, Michael Olujimi.

The pair reportedly committed the crime on Sunday, February 5, 2017 while the victim was returning home after the day's duty.

“Yes, we arrested some suspects in connection with the death of one of our officer: they were arrested for unlawful possession of ammunition and firearms but investigation is ongoing.

“In fact, the rifle that resembles that of the dead officer was found on one of them and they have been transferred to the SCID in Akure for further investigation,” Ojo told newsmen.

ALSO READ: Court remands pool clerk for killing his client

Stating his commitment to combating crimes in the state, the DPO urged more support from the public in respect to any information that can help in dealing with criminals.