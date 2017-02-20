Murder Court remands pool clerk for killing his client

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Monday remanded a teenage pool betting agent, Oluwaseyi Ebenezer, in prison for allegedly stabbing his client to death.

Ebenezer, 18, whose address is not known is facing a three-count charge bordering on murder and stealing.

Magistrate Kofo Ariyo did not take the plea of the accused.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olatunde, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 24 at Ijegun Egba, Satellite Town, Lagos.

He said that the accused, a sports betting agent, stabbed Uyi Kennedy with a sharp knife on his thighs and abdomen, leading to his death.

He said that the accused also dispossess the deceased of his LG smart phone, valued N30,000.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 221, 231 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

Sections 221 provides For death sentence, 231 provides for 14 years, while 285 is punishable with three years imprisonment on convictions.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till March 14 for advice from Director of Public Prosecutions.