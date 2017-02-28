Milo Yiannopoulos The poster boy of the alt-right gets taken down to size

Milo Yiannopoulos was once the golden child of the alt-right but he has now fallen from grace.

Milo Yiannopoulos at a news conference. play

Milo Yiannopoulos at a news conference.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The alt-right is a scary growing movement in America. It is more ultra conservative than right winged political parties and associations.

In the heart of the alt-right movement, is Milo Yiannopoulos. He is a 32-year-old British speaker, a self-acclaimed troll. 

Yiannopoulos has made a name for himself by saying some of the most sexist and racist statements. He is also a trash talker.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise that he supported Donald Trump during the elections. This highlights his detest of the left and the right wings of the American political system. Hated by both ends- Trump was an unwilling champion of the alt-right.

Milo Yiannopoulos on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher." play

Milo Yiannopoulos on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher."

(HBO)

 

The public speaker with the bleached hair challenges mainstream beliefs and values. Unfortunately, his statements are nothing but hate speeches, sexist and racist commentary.

Here are some of the most ridiculous things he has said;

1. If white privilege is a thing, why are people working so hard to be black? All of the award shows and cultural events favour black culture.

2. Muslims are allowed to get away with almost anything.

3. Now, some of the most dangerous places for women to be in the world are modern, Western, rich European countries. Why? One reason. Islamic immigration - it's got to stop.

4. Hillary Clinton is funded by people who murder homosexuals.

On Twitter, Milo Yiannopoulos is even worse. He tormented actress Leslie Jones on Twitter leading her to shut down her account.

Leslie Jones play

Leslie Jones

ALSO READ: The anonymous Twitter account that took down Milo Yiannopoulos

His account on Twitter @Nero got suspended. Despite this, his profiled seemed to be rising. He had started to gather a large following and had a lot of public speaking engagements.

His downfall started on February 1, 2017. Students of the University of California, Berkley, protested against Yiannopoulos. The British troll scheduled to speak at the university but couldn't.

Protest at the University of California , Berkley play

Protest at the University of California, Berkley

(Business Insider )

 

Protesters became violent. They demanded that the inflammatory speaker not bring his hate speech on campus. At the end of the day, the protesters won and Yiannopoulos did not speak.

Milo Yiannopoulos still had a love among conservatives he loathed after this episode. He met his waterloo soon enough as his past came to haunt him.

In February, a 16-year-old girl dug up an old video of him condoning paedophilia. In the video, he expressed his approval of relationships between minors and adults.

"These things do happen, perfectly consensually," he said buttressing his point.

The trash talker received a lot of backlashes which snowballed into him losing a couple of things. The organisers of the Conservative Political Action Conference kicked him out from speaking.

Milo Yiannopoulos. play

Milo Yiannopoulos.

(Mike Allen)

 

Second, he lost a lucrative book deal. The backlash did not stop there. Milo Yiannopoulos resigned from his position at alternative news site Breitbart News.

The alt-right movement is still strong but one of its poster boys has taken a big blow on the face.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

