Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart after appearing to condone sex between 'younger boys and older men'

Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial right-wing provocateur, resigned as senior editor from Breitbart News on Tuesday amid controversy stemming from year-old comments he made appearing to condone sexual relationships between "younger boys and older men."

"I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues' important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart," Yiannopoulos said in a statement. "This decision is mine alone."

Yiannopoulos' resignation came after the Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded his keynote speaking spot set for later this week and Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal.

