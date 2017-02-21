Deadly Jealousy Man shoots rival to death over woman

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly killing his love rival over a woman they were both dating.

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man, Adebisi Akinrinmola, for allegedly shooting another man to death over a woman they had both laid claims to.

Punch reports that Akinrinmola shot death Ademola Asimiyu, 36, on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at about 3 pm at Ajebo Village in Ijebu-Igbo Local Government Area of the state following an argument.

It was gathered that the suspect had warned Asimiyu to steer clear of the woman he was dating several times and had even threatened to kill him but he (deceased) was not willing to let go of the woman, leading to the altercation that led to his death.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect, in his statement to the police, claimed that the deceased had also been threatening him for quite some time now over the woman they were both dating.

ASP Oyeyemi said the suspect claimed that Asimiyu had accused him of snatching the woman from him and had warned him to leave the woman.

Trouble, however, started when the deceased met the suspect with the said woman while returning from the farm and a hot argument ensued between the two men.

Akinrinmola claimed that it was the deceased that brought out a machete and made attempts to hit him which prompted him too to bring out his dane gun and shot the victim to death.

