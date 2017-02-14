It was the end of the road for a man who killed his fellow townsman so he could snatch the deceased's wife after he was nabbed, stripped naked and paraded in Umuelemai Isiala Mbano community in Imo State.

According to Awurum Darlington, a Special Assistant to Senator Ifeanyi Ararume who posted the incident on his Facebook page including the graphic photos of the man identified simply as Ekezie said he allegedly killed the deceased through diabolical means .

His cover was, however, blown when another man accused him of the crime and even placed a wager on him to come out and swear at a shrine.

Read what Darlington wrote:

"END OF THE ROAD FOR AN EVIL DOER....without jungle justice!

Sorrow and Tears-of-Joy in the land of Isiala Mbano

Today, the 9th of February, 2017, Umuelemai Isiala Mbano became a home for angry but mob-free-minded individuals across communities as the cover of an evil doer was blown .

As gathered by my handle, from the 8th of February, 2017, when a rumor filtered in that a popular vulcanizer named EKEZIE, who hails from Umuezeala-Ogwara in Ezime Mbano LGA of Imo State, and has for the past 20 years and above enjoyed 'monopoly' vulcanizing in an area covered by about a kilometer within each of the four cardinal points in the city, lives in as a tenant and in-law, was accused of holding the people in the area down and killing many of them diabolically for years.

The accuser, Mr. Chinwendu who is also a barber/hairstylist at Mkpacha Ukwu Mbeke in Mbeke community of Isiala Mbano, not quite a distant from the area, laid a strong accusation against Mr. Ekezie and equally backed it with about N2 million as a penalty if he fails to prove his accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

The accuser in a strong voice, claimed that he took Mr. Ekezie where the charms were prepared years ago on the agreement that he is taking Mr. Ekezie to the deity for protective powers, but the story changed when they got to the shrine and to his dismay, he found out that Mr. Ekezie came for a different mission altogether and now he cannot hold the secret back anymore as it dawned on him that so many people have died already as a result of that silly but costly mistake and more are going to die just soon.

This morning, the traditional rulers, the Chiefs, traditional heads, the communities, and observers gathered to hear and see for themselves and the accused was summoned; he denied every bit of the accusation leveled against him by the barber.

The accuser strongly and confidently told the people that he is willing to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt, and an arrangement was immediately made to move him (the accused) in the company of some youths and traditional heads, to the shrine in Ebonyi State for confirmation.

And behold, when they got to Ebonyi State and it was confirmed that Mr. Ekezie had written so many names cutting across men and women in different businesses and crafts within the area and immediately he confessed, pleading with the people not to expose him at home.

According to eyewitnesses, over 50 chains locked with keys and nailed to the mighty tree in Ebonyi State were uncovered, each placed with a name. So many of them are dead already.

They forced him to unlock the keys in other to set the captives free which he did and made an open confession that nothing can be done about the dead ones.

On getting home at about 5:26 pm in the evening, the crowd was already waiting in anxiety and anticipation on the true position of things.

While he was being interrogated, he tried to escape into the bush but the youths gave him a hot chase and he was apprehended. He was stripped naked, paraded around the area and later handed over to the police.

When asked why he killed a certain man who was very peaceful and popular in the area (late Mr. Ochiriozuo) he said he had been 'eyeing' Ochiriozuo wife's big butt for a long time and when he made it known to the woman that he wanted to sleep with her, the woman asked him to go and take his bath first.

That's how he killed this man years ago to take over the woman which never happened till date.

Honestly, It baffles me how wicked and devilish people can be. How could this man who is a mere vulcanizer wish to kill every man around him in a city he lives in as a tenant?

Umuelemai Junction is an old city which is supposed to have had rapid developments by now owing to the kind of businesses that has sprung up in the area over the years but many of them struggle in vain to see the light of the day. It is pathetic.

Indeed, everything under the surface of the earth has an expiring date when God intervenes. Whomever the son of God sets free he is free indeed!"