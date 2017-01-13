A 33-year-old man, Abubakar Ali, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano State for allegedly cutting off half of his wife’s ear during a fight .

Inside Kano reports that Ali, a resident of Tudun Yola Quarters in the municipality, was docked for causing grievous hurt.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Yusuf Sale, told the court that the victim, Hadiza Ibrahim of the same address, had reported the case at the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division, Kano, on January 5, 2017.

Inspector Sale said that the accused had a misunderstanding with his wife when he came back home at around 12.30 am and she questioned him on keeping late night.

“When Ali came back home at midnight, his wife, Hadiza, asked him why he came back late.

In the process, the accused started insulting his wife and later bit her left ear, half of it was cut off,” the prosecutor said, adding that the offence contravened Section 244 of the Penal Code.

When the charge was read to Ali, he pleaded guilty and in his ruling, the Senior Magistrate, Aminu Fagge, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody till the adjourned date of January 26, 2017, for further trial.