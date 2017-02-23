Two suspected kidnappers who beat a lecturer of the University of Port Harcourt to death even after collecting a ransom of N1.1 million from his family, have been arrested by the police.

The suspects, Patrick Koyi and Chituru Ferdinand, were said to have abducted Dr. Emmanuel Chinasa Obi in September 2016 but refused to release him even after collecting the money.

ALSO READ: "Lame Excuse: Killers of Benue Priest say he was destined to die"

His decomposing corpse , according to the State Police Command, was later discovered where the kidnappers had dumped it in a bush.

A police source close to the case said:

“The lecturer was murdered by his kidnappers after a ransom of N1.1 m was paid in two installments to them.

The kidnappers first received a ransom of N700, 000 from his family while he was alive, then they paid an additional N400,000 after he was killed.

When the kidnappers refused to release the lecturer, the family became worried and informed the police.”

Koyi was reportedly arrested in Port Harcourt after the late lecturer's Techno phone was traced to him and his confession led to the arrest of Ferdinand whom he fingered as the mastermind of the abduction.

ALSO READ: "Fast Work: ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects"

During interrogation, Ferdinand allegedly told the police that the lecturer attracted the gang's attention after they discovered he was building a duplex in his village at Rumuji Town