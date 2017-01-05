Fast Work ‘We raped lecturer to death’ – Kidnap suspects

The police in Kogi State have arrested the kidnappers who abducted a female lecturer and gang-raped her to death.

  Published:
The late Christie Agbulu play

The late Christie Agbulu

(Facebook)

A few days after the body of a female lecturer of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Christiana Agbulu, was found in a bush in Lokoja, Koji State, two months after she was kidnapped, the Kogi State Police Command have arrested three suspects.

Vanguard reports that the three suspects in their hideout and they have allegedly confessed that they had gang-raped Agbulu to death and dumped her body in the bush even after they had collected ransom from her family.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, disclosed that the arrest of the suspects was made possible after the handset of the murdered lecturer was found with one the suspects as he tried to sell it.

DSP Aya revealed that Agbulu’s decomposing body was found on the outskirts of Lokoja, on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, by the state command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), after she was kidnapped on her way to Lokoja to visit a friend on November 25, 2016.

Her decomposing body, according to the PPRO, was exhumed from a shallow grave near a NEPA installation along the Lokoja-Abuja Road.

Agbulu who was a lecturer in the Biological Sciences department of the institution, was reportedly on a visit to her friend when she was abducted by the kidnappers who used the victim's cell phone to demand N150,000 ransom to be paid to the victim's account immediately after her abduction.

The gang leader was later identified while trying to use the victim’s ATM card to make a withdrawal.

