In Lagos :  Cameroonian cook explains why he murdered his boss

Lagos residents have been advised to do a background check on prospective employees before accepting them.

Joel Ludgo, a Cameroonian cook who posted a video of himself dancing after he murdered his boss, Dayo Adeleke, has explained why he committed the act.

According to reports, the suspect, who is only 22 years old reportedly killed Adeleke because he was keen about sending money to his girlfriend who lives in Cameroon.

SP Dolapo Badmos, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed this on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

The PPRO stated that the deceased was confirmed dead following her arrival at the St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos.

She reportedly died from stab wounds inflicted with a knife.

"A kitchen knife was found stuck into the left side of her chest. She was rushed to St. Nicholas Hospital on Lagos Island, where a doctor on duty confirmed her dead.

“Some drug substance was found on the suspect and he has made confessional statements.

“He said he wanted to send money to his girlfriend in Cameroon and that was how an argument ensued between him and the boss.

“Investigation is still ongoing and he will be duly prosecuted."

To guard against a reoccurrence of such an incident, Badmos advised members of the public to do a thorough investigation before hiring domestic employees.

