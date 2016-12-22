Home > Gist >

Cameroonian Monster :  Steward who stabbed employer to death made a dance video celebrating her death

Cameroonian Monster Steward who stabbed employer to death made a dance video celebrating her death

A Cameroonian steward who stabbed his female employer to death over salary issues made a dance video where he celebrated his evil feat.

  • Published:
This ingrate William Smith bit the finger that fed him play

This ingrate William Smith bit the finger that fed him

(Instagram)

True Confession 'Why we killed our boss' - Suspects who murdered employer for Xmas money
Testimony Landlord confirms Ibadan lawyer indeed murdered husband
What A World! How man butchered, dismembered close friend in Akwa Ibom
In Jigawa Man stabs father to death
Adultery Husband murders wife, commits suicide after catching her with another man
In The Blood Brothers kill guard over alleged N2.6M deal
Insanity Woman stabs husband to death after he caught her with another man
Hot Blood 21-yr-old barber remanded in prison for stabbing cousin to death

The Cameroonian steward who allegedly stabbed his employer, Dayo Adeleke, to death inside her Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos State home, actually made a dance video to celebrate the murder of the woman.

The suspect who is now cooling his heels in the cell of the State Police Command, has been identified as William Smith and is said to have worked with the woman for many years and she never owed him any salary.

ALSO READ: “Enemy Within: Steward stabs mistress to death over salary in Lagos”

But trouble started on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, after he requested for his salary and the 33-year-old Adeleke told him she did not have cash in the house and should be patient till the following day when she would get the money for him.

But the explanation did not sit well with Smith who grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Adeleke several times, leading to her death.

After killing Adeleke who was said to be putting finishing touches to her wedding early next year, Smith made a dance video which he later posted on his Instagram page with the handle, William_smith1059, where he showed his dancing skills.

According to family sources, the deceased helped Smith who was a refugee and living in a church by employing him and giving him an accommodation.

ALSO READ: “Devil's Advocate: Gate man stabs 50-yr-old woman to death over 10k salary increase”

He later arrested within an hour of the murder and is currently being held at the State Criminal Intelligence Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba. . He's in Panti police station right now.

See the dance video.

 

More

Horror! House guard arrested after stabbing employer to death

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Bastard Child ‘My dad deserved to die’ -UK deportee who murdered fatherbullet
2 Christmas Promo! Prostitutes now offer sex at N500 per roundbullet
3 Brazil Controversy as former slave plantation opens with blacks as...bullet

Gist

HRM Orhifi Orovwagbarha, the Ovie of Agbarha in Warri Kingdom
Ovie of Agbarha Monarch rescued from gunmen less than 24 hrs after abduction
An Alsatian dog.
In Lagos Lady who slept with a dog for money narrates experience
Goodness Akpan
In a Fix Lady with multiple sex partner can't identify father of baby
Hampers like this might be getting played out
Christmas How to get your friend a recession proof hamper this holiday