Following reports that Stephanie Otobo has denied her allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleiman, distancing herself from the scandal, the Canada-based lady has released screenshot photographs of a video conversation between herself and the man of God.

The screenshot photo definitely proves a close relationship between the man of God and the young lady in question but that is as far as it goes.

According to earlier reports, The Apostle is said to have held an introduction ceremony at Stephanie's family home.

However, the father of the young lady, Rev. Benson Otobo has since refuted these claims, saying that the cleric does not know where he lives.

The Reverend went on to tell journalists in Abuja on Monday, March 6, 2017, that he regrets the fact that his daughter is not decent as he would have wished, wondering why she would want to rubbish the man of God's name.

He also blamed his daughter's behavior on the fact that she had grown up with her mother who he divorced over 30 years ago for her infidelity.

As earlier reported, Stephanie Otobo, dragged the fiery man of God to a court for allegedly impregnating her, promising her marriage and abandoning her .

Otobo who goes by the stage name Kimora, petitioned Apostle Suleman, the founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries through her lawyer, Festus Keyamo, claiming that she and the pastor started a romantic relationship in Canada in 2015 with the man of God promising to marry her.

