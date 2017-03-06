Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), has categorically denied having any romantic relationship with Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo, aka Kimora.

This denial is coming on the heel of a petition written against the fiery man of God by the singer through her lawyer, Festus Keyamo, where she accused the preacher of promising her marriage and abandoning her.

The General Overseer, in reacting to the petition where the singer accused him of intimidation and having her arrested, said he had a hand in the arrest and detention of Otobo by the police on Friday, March 3, 2017.

In a statement signed by the Communications Manager to Apostle Suleman, the man of God denied that there was any romantic relationship between Otobo and the General Overseer, including a promise to marry her, calling her a serial blackmailer and Keyamo, a serial divorcee and blackmailer.

The church stated that the lady was arrested by operatives acting on a tip-off that she had repeatedly tried to blackmail the preacher, including demanding N500 million from him, failing which she threatened to expose a purported amorous relationship between her and the Senior Pastor.

The statement of Omega Fire Ministries was in reaction to two letters written by Keyamo demanding the same N500 million on behalf of the lady and also accusing Apostle Suleiman of using policemen to intimidate and detain his client unlawfully, having earlier promised to marry her.

Shaibu, however, said the lawyer was misled into believing that there was an amorous relationship between Apostle Suleman and Otobo, pointing out that the lady was caught up by her own machinations as she was arrested while trying to withdraw money paid into her account by the church in a sting operation coordinated by the police.

"Unknown to Keyamo, the police was alerted following several attempts by the said lady to blackmail Apostle Suleiman. The police also recorded her conversations making the frivolous demand.

The high point of the drama was her attempt to withdraw money paid into her account at the instance of the police.

The lawyer should know that his client was arrested by the police with an abundance of evidence confirming that she is indeed a serial blackmailer.

Let me place it on record that the lady in question is a self-confessed stripper in a nite club in Canada, who like thousands of people that seek help from Apostle Johnson Suleman, called to pretentiously convey her intentions to embrace Christ and also needed financial help to keep body and soul together as she no longer had a means of livelihood after quitting as a stripper.

Does Keyamo or his serial blackmailing client have pictures of the visit by Apostle Suleiman or his representatives to her parents?

In any case, how could such a relationship have existed when Apostle and the said lady have never met physically? How could he have made a promise of a house and a lifestyle comparable to what she had in Canada when he has never been to her house or seen her physically as to have an idea of her living standards?" Shuaibu queried.

Shaibu further contended that the Lagos lawyer must have been misled or excited by the prospects of getting a whopping N500 million, both reasons for which two letters were written and sent to Apostle Suleiman wondering how Keyamo could have fallen for such a gimmick in the first place.

"If Keyamo was not misled or excited by the prospects of a jackpot of N500 million and or an opportunity to save his already dwindling career in law practice from total caput by latching on the popularity of Apostle Suleman vide this tendentiously devilish plot and skewed romantic fantasy, then we may as well demand an evaluation of his mental state along with his client who was obviously on the verge of delusion before she was arrested.

It's either one of the options stated above or he is trying to engage in a proxy war on behalf of some unknown agents who had become irritated by Apostle's stand on national issues.

His inference to the latter incident in Keyamo's letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) confirms this benign thought."

Shuaibu advised Keyamo to drop the proxy war and focus instead on defending his client in court adding that all attempts to impugn the integrity of the fiery preacher or the Omega Fire Ministries would fall like a pack of cards.

"We are not surprised that this serial blackmailer decided to join forces with a serial divorcee, who has had five children from four failed marriages to make this phantom claim.

But we dare to ask; is a serial blackmailer and or a serial divorcee capable of understanding the sanctity of the institution called marriage?

The nature of their mental torpidity is understandable and we invite more recondite and decent persons to read in between the lines and separate the wheat from the chaff.

In this well-coordinated plot to pull down Apostle Suleman at all costs, the lines of Reuben Abati will suffice; 'lies have become standard stuff, mischief a major commodity, and indecency a character flaw.'

If Keyamo and his Canada-returnee client think they can capitalize on the famed generosity of Apostle Suleman to extort N500 million through this plot, they sure have missed it as shall have our day in court."