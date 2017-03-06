Sex Scandal Secret lover accuse Apostle Johnson Suleman of impregnating, abandoning her

A Nigerian singer who is based in Canada has accused the fiery man of God of impregnating her and abandoning her to her fate.

Stephanie Otobo says Apostle Suleman got her pregnant and abandoned her

Stephanie Otobo says Apostle Suleman got her pregnant and abandoned her

A Canada-based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo, has dragged fiery man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman to a court for allegedly impregnating her, promising her marriage and abandoning her.

Otobo who goes by the stage name Kimora, petitioned Apostle Suleman, the founder and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries through her lawyer, Festus Keyamo, claiming that she and the pastor started a romantic relationship in Canada in 2015 with the man of God promising to marry her.

In the petition from the Festus Keyamo Chambers dated March 4, 2017, and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Otobo alleged that the pastor told her he was divorced from his wife and promised to marry her after meeting with her family for a formal introduction.

Otobo further alleged that she abandoned her lucrative career, her cars, friends, and house in Canada because Suleiman promised to buy her a house in Nigeria and came back to the country only to be shunted out of his life.

In another letter dated March 3, 2017, written to Suleiman and also sent to the IGP, her lawyers claimed the cleric was so in love with her that he had to lick her entire body every time they had sex.

The incriminating letter alleged that Suleiman invited Otobo from Canada to Europe where he made love with her all night after his church programs.

She added that she was the one who used to send him topics for sermons to preach and the songs to be sung.

Otobo also added that Apostle Suleman had insisted on her getting pregnant for him as he wanted more male children but after getting her pregnant, he abandoned her to her fate and does not want to have anything to do with her again.

The petitioner who is demanding N500 million in damages for the breach of trust, also revealed messier details like Apostle Suleiman asking her to bring a friend along for a threesome and to send her nude pictures to him.

She also accused him of intimidating and harassing her after men of the Nigeria Police Force, Monitoring Unit, Kem Salem House, Obalende, Lagos, arrested her inside a banking hall.

Her lawyers gave Suleiman a seven-day ultimatum to meet its demands.

