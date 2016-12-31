Cold Heart :  Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas day

A Kenyan woman identified One Evelyn Atieno, has explained her reasons for pouring hot oil on her husband, Bruce Omondi on Christmas Day.

The accused who hails from Likoni in Mombasa County, Kenya, accused her husband of cheating and on Sunday, December 25, 2016, bought two litres of cooking oil, boiled it and poured it on his head, chest, and private parts.

Daily Post reports that the suspect absconded immediately after committing the act.

While other Christians basked in the festivities, Mr Omondi was in the hospital fighting for his life after being rushed to a local hospital in Likoni before being referred to Coast General Hospital for advanced treatment.

The 30-year-old woman has since been apprehended by the police for her crime.

Likoni Officer Commanding Police Division, OCPD, Willy Simba, confirmed the incident on Friday, December 30, saying that it was gathered that the couple had been quarreling quite much recently.

According to Simba, the police launched a manhunt for the suspect who was apprehended on Friday.

Meanwhile, Omondi revealed that his wife had been treating him badly for the past three years and that he has been a victim of domestic violence since he got married to Atieno.