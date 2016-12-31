Home > Gist >

Cold Heart :  Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas day

Cold Heart Woman bathes sleeping hubby with hot oil on Xmas day

Woman bathes her husband with boiling oil on Christmas day after accusing him of cheating.

  • Published:
A pot of boiling water play

A pot of boiling water

(Pulse)

Love Tango Married women bathe each other with hot water over man
Strength Of A Woman See before/after photo of domestic violence victim
Deadly Payback Jealous girlfriend bathes boyfriend with hot oil for impregnating another woman.
Keep Off Cheating woman 'fried' with boiling oil for having sex with married man
Jealousy Zimbabwe woman pours hot cooking oil on her husband
Wickedness Woman pours hot water on nursing mother
Scum Bag Neighbour pours hot oil on pregnant co-tenant, causes her to lose baby
Wrong Target South African woman bathed with hot water during fight over boyfriend
Domestic Violence Husband pours boiling oil on wife over food
Cry For Help Hot-oil victim begs for assistance from Lagos State Government

A Kenyan woman identified One Evelyn Atieno, has explained her reasons for pouring hot oil on her husband, Bruce Omondi on Christmas Day.

The accused who hails from Likoni in Mombasa County, Kenya, accused her husband of cheating and on Sunday, December 25, 2016, bought two litres of cooking oil, boiled it and poured it on his head, chest, and private parts.

ALSO READ: Husband pours boiling oil on wife over food

Daily Post reports that the suspect absconded immediately after committing the act.

While other Christians basked in the festivities, Mr Omondi was in the hospital fighting for his life after being rushed to a local hospital in Likoni before being referred to Coast General Hospital for advanced treatment.

The 30-year-old woman has since been apprehended by the police for her crime.

Likoni Officer Commanding Police Division, OCPD, Willy Simba, confirmed the incident on Friday, December 30, saying that it was gathered that the couple had been quarreling quite much recently.

According to Simba, the police launched a manhunt for the suspect who was apprehended on Friday.

ALSO READ: Jealous girlfriend bathes boyfriend with hot oil for impregnating another woman

Meanwhile, Omondi revealed that his wife had been treating him badly for the past three years and that he has been a victim of domestic violence since he got married to Atieno.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Femi Otedola Lavish Canadian sisters detained for allegedly extorting...bullet
2 Femi Otedola Matharoo sisters apologise to billionaire [video]bullet
3 Gone To Rest Bride-to-be who was murdered by cook goes home todaybullet

Gist

A broken bottle used as weapon of attack
Devil Incarnate 37-yr-old man stabs wife's private part with broken bottle
Idris Ajao
In Osun 72 year old man caught with a skull
Olamide and Davido holding red cups
Robert Hulseman Inventor of the red cup passes on
Spectranet Internet provider launches full speed Unlimited Gold Plan