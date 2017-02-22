The inability of young men to get married due to the high bride price has been a source of worry to the First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.

Mrs. Ortom has, therefore, sent a passionate appeal to the Tor-Tiv elect, James Ayatse when she paid him a courtesy call in Makurdi, to bring down bride prices in Tiv land so that their young men can get married when they are due.

ALSO READ: "Traditional Marriage: See bride price requirements in Mbaise, Imo state [PHOTO]"

The First Lady who runs the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), told the Tor-Tiv that the high demands made on young men seeking to marry Tiv daughters were discouraging the men who feel the women are being sold to them.

“Such high demands discourage many bachelors from even attempting to get married; the result is that many young girls cannot find husbands,” she said.

While noting that bride price payment was sacrosanct, Mrs. Ortom cautioned parents against selling their daughters especially since the relationship between in-laws remains, long after such marriage rites.

She regretted that many young men now preferred to elope with their loved ones owing to such huge monetary demands, and stressed the need to make the process affordable so as to restore the sanctity of the marriage institution.

ALSO READ: "'I No Go Gree': Man who paid N1.8M bride price invokes millipede on wife's family"

It also believed that the inability of the young women to get married on time force them into prostitution and other vices.