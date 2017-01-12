By Fire, By Force Jobless man stones sister to death for refusing to get married

For refusing to be pressured into marriage, a 36-year-old Kenyan woman has been stoned to death by her step-brother.

A 30-year-old jobless man in Kenya has stoned his 36-year-old step-sister to death for refusing to get married so that he would collect her bride price.

eDaily reports that the man, Emmanuel Akuku, committed the dastardly act at the Shikhambi Village in Kakamega County, throwing his family and community into sorrow.

It was gathered that Akuku had been disturbing his step-sister to get a husband so that he benefits from her bride price but when she refused to be pushed into such an arrangement, he got angry and stoned her to death.

The suspect was allegedly heard by neighbours complaining that his step-sister had given birth to three children while still being housed by her parents.

The neighbours claim Akuku stoned the deceased to death before dumping her body in River Mulakha following a quarrel that ensued between them.

Confirming the incident, the Kakamega Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Tito Kilonzi, said police are in pursuit of Akuku who has remained on the run since committing the crime.

