Castrate Him 11-months-old baby bleeds uncontrollably after rape by uncle (Graphic Photos)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly raping his 11-months-old niece left in his care.

  • Published:

A 27-year-old man identified as Ibrahim has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping his 11-months-old niece, leaving the baby bleeding severely.

Total Media reports that incident happened in the Ijebu Igbo area of the state after the mother of the baby left her in Ibrahim's care and went to the market to buy some food stuff for the family.

ALSO READ: "Madness: 47-yr-old man in soup for raping 18-months-old baby"

It was gathered that Ibrahim, seizing the opportunity of being left alone with the infant, first used his fingers to defile her before trying to penetrate her with his manhood.

It was the cries of pains by the baby that attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene only to find the suspect on top of the child and he was arrested and handed over to the police.

An eyewitness who narrated how the suspect was caught said:

“We heard the usually quiet girl crying in pains and a neighbour went to see why she was crying at the top of her voice.

That was when Ibrahim was caught trying to force his manhood into the baby who is his niece.

It was at this point that we shouted and that attracted the attention of other neighbors and he was nabbed before he could escape,” the neighbour said.

ALSO READ: "Oh Daddy!: 31-yr-old man arrested in Kaduna for raping his 2-yr-old daughter"

The suspect who is currently in detention is said to have confessed to the crime, saying the devil pushed him into the act while the police say investigations are ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court soon.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

