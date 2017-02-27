A 27-year-old man identified as Ibrahim has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly raping his 11-months-old niece, leaving the baby bleeding severely.

Total Media reports that incident happened in the Ijebu Igbo area of the state after the mother of the baby left her in Ibrahim's care and went to the market to buy some food stuff for the family.

It was gathered that Ibrahim, seizing the opportunity of being left alone with the infant, first used his fingers to defile her before trying to penetrate her with his manhood.

It was the cries of pains by the baby that attracted neighbours who rushed to the scene only to find the suspect on top of the child and he was arrested and handed over to the police.

An eyewitness who narrated how the suspect was caught said:

“We heard the usually quiet girl crying in pains and a neighbour went to see why she was crying at the top of her voice.

That was when Ibrahim was caught trying to force his manhood into the baby who is his niece.

It was at this point that we shouted and that attracted the attention of other neighbors and he was nabbed before he could escape,” the neighbour said.

The suspect who is currently in detention is said to have confessed to the crime, saying the devil pushed him into the act while the police say investigations are ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court soon.