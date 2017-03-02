Toby Grey Singer gets dolled up as she debuts new look

Toby Grey is dolled up in new promo photos. Check on her new look...

  • Published:
Toby Grey play

Toby Grey

Tito Da Fire Singer releases new promo photos
Udoka Oyeka Nollywood actor releases new promo photos
Face Of Culture Africa Ex Beauty Queen releases new photos
Nichole Banna Nollywood actress shows off sultry makeover photos
Terry Apala Hip Hop artiste releases fresh promo photos
iLLbliss Veteran rapper does urban cool in new photos
Morachi Singer releases dapper new photos
Harrysong Singer cleans up nicely in new photos
Miss Celebrity Queen Nigeria Beauty queen releases new promo photos

Toby Grey is dolled up in new promo photos.

The singer shows off in icy looks for the photoshoot switching her highlighted hair with different looks for the photoshoot.

ALSO READ: Tito Da Fire releases new promo photos

Toby Grey play

Toby Grey

 

She does a maxi slip dress paired with kimono with slick black centrepart mane in a shot while she chose to show of legs in a short dress with pockets paired with red heels and opaque socks wearing grey ombre weaves in tousled curls.

She did a colour happy playsuit, handpainted denim over denim shorts and a ballerina dress over sneakers in an icy cool and tulle loving ballerina style!

ALSO READ: Udoka Oyeka releases new promo photos

Toby Grey play

Toby Grey

 

The fat rising singer set to drop a new French inspired music titled 'Applaudissez' -'Applaudissez' meaning 'clap' in French is her first official single this year and it's set to premier in Nigeria this week and all over the media across Africa‎.

Credits:

Photography- TCD Pictures

Make up- Lolade Pro

Styling- ‎Jane Michael Ekanem

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpetbullet
2 Ruggedman Rapper's Twentieth September Wears launches at Laura Ikeji's...bullet
3 Style Tips 5 chic versatile pieces to fire up your wardrobe this seasonbullet

Fashion

Elizabeth Ighorodje
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Tito Da Fire
Tito Da Fire Singer releases new promo photos
Balenciaga, which sent a written apology to 150 women over the incident, said it was making 'radical changes' to the casting process
Balenciaga Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models
Seyi Famuyiwa
Pulse Style Outfit of the day