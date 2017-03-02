Toby Grey Singer gets dolled up as she debuts new look

Toby Grey is dolled up in new promo photos.

The singer shows off in icy looks for the photoshoot switching her highlighted hair with different looks for the photoshoot.

She does a maxi slip dress paired with kimono with slick black centrepart mane in a shot while she chose to show of legs in a short dress with pockets paired with red heels and opaque socks wearing grey ombre weaves in tousled curls.

She did a colour happy playsuit, handpainted denim over denim shorts and a ballerina dress over sneakers in an icy cool and tulle loving ballerina style!

The fat rising singer set to drop a new French inspired music titled 'Applaudissez' -'Applaudissez' meaning 'clap' in French is her first official single this year and it's set to premier in Nigeria this week and all over the media across Africa‎.

Credits:

Photography- TCD Pictures

Make up- Lolade Pro

Styling- ‎Jane Michael Ekanem