Udoka Oyeka Nollywood actor releases new promo photos

Udoka Oyeka shows off in new styles in promo photos he just released.

The top Nigerian Actor and Director, a Tinsel break out star chose five different looks from sporting a jacket by Nigerian fashion brand Official Asian in the shoot.

The actor showed off in double breasted detailed shirt, print shirt over maroon pants in some teasing shots (complete with model hands over him) while he served up playfulness in denim over denim in some more shots.

He also did sporty casual in a blue tee shirt over plaid pants choosing a casual corporate look in a white shirt, jacket and pants in more.

Oyeka recently premiered his movie ‘No Good Turn' and has featured in movies like 'The Department', 'Living Funeral', 'Chuks' and more.

Credits:

Photography: Austin Usen (@nehroo)

Styling: Aina Fayosola (@fayo_ths) for Sheels Urbane (@sheelsurbane)