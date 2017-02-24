Udoka Oyeka Nollywood actor releases new promo photos

Top Nigerian Actor and Director; Udoka Oyeka releases new pictures, check out his new looks...

  Published: , Refreshed:
Udoka Oyeka play

Udoka Oyeka

Udoka Oyeka shows off in new styles in promo photos he just released.

The top Nigerian Actor and Director, a Tinsel break out star chose five different looks from sporting a jacket by Nigerian fashion brand Official Asian in the shoot.

ALSO READ: 18-yr old Nigerian makes international runway debut with Fendi

Udoka Oyeka play

Udoka Oyeka

 

The actor showed off in double breasted detailed shirt, print shirt over maroon pants in some teasing shots (complete with model hands over him) while he served up playfulness in denim over denim in some more shots.

He also did sporty casual in a blue tee shirt over plaid pants choosing a casual corporate look in a white shirt, jacket and pants in more.

ALSO READ: Mode De Vie With Olamide: Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line

Udoka Oyeka play

Udoka Oyeka

 

Oyeka recently premiered his movie ‘No Good Turn' and has featured in movies like 'The Department', 'Living Funeral', 'Chuks' and more.

Credits:

Photography: Austin Usen (@nehroo)

Styling: Aina Fayosola (@fayo_ths) for Sheels Urbane (@sheelsurbane)

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

