Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  Published: , Refreshed:

Ezinne Chinkata Celebrity stylist set to host style enthusiast to a day of fun
Toke Makinwa OAP/author sizzles in Virgos Lounge for 'On Becoming' tour in London

Outfit of the day is a burst of colour done in unique co-ord menswear style for the bold fashion lover.

Style inspiration is taken off Emmanuel Agbaeze. The TV host sports a bold matching set featuring sleeveless top over form fitting pants nesting just on the ankle. He chose a white sweat shirt under the sleeveless top for an edgy feel.

Cee Classic play

TV host Emmanuel Agbaeze takes on bold matching set

 

He pairs the matching set style from fast rising designer Seyi Mark with croc plimsolls in black and white choosing a wristwatch as an accessory to the bold look. He does matchy matchy well, no?

Cee Classic play

TV host Emmanuel Agbaeze does the matchy matchy trend

 

What do you think about his look as OOTD inspiration? Follow her on Instagram @ceeclassic for style inspirations.

