Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a burst of colour done in unique co-ord menswear style for the bold fashion lover.

Style inspiration is taken off Emmanuel Agbaeze. The TV host sports a bold matching set featuring sleeveless top over form fitting pants nesting just on the ankle. He chose a white sweat shirt under the sleeveless top for an edgy feel.

He pairs the matching set style from fast rising designer Seyi Mark with croc plimsolls in black and white choosing a wristwatch as an accessory to the bold look. He does matchy matchy well, no?

What do you think about his look as OOTD inspiration? Follow her on Instagram @ceeclassic for style inspirations.