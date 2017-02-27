Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...
Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzo of Jadore Fashion. The blogger/fashion enthusiast chose a matchy matchy look scoring a yellow bow detailed blouse tucked into skirt.
The long sleeve blouse features white piping details for a chic contrast. She sports the bold look with nude Christian Louboutin heels wearing hair in a slick neck length complete with soft makeup look and matte red lips.
What do you think of her daring take on that hue as a matchy matchy look? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jadorefashion