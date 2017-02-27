Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Oscars 2017 All the photos from the red carpet
Oscars 2017 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen are best dressed couple on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 1st look at bold celebrities' styles on the red carpet
Oscars 2017 See Giuliana Rancic's stunning red carpet look that has gone viral
Oscars 2017 Top makeup looks on the red carpet

Outfit of the day is a burst of colour to kick of the week in style and set of the day exciting.

Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzo of Jadore Fashion. The blogger/fashion enthusiast chose a matchy matchy look scoring a yellow bow detailed blouse tucked into skirt.

ALSO READ: Best Dressed celebrities on the 2017 Oscars red carpet

Stella Uzo play

Stella Uzo

(Jadore Fashion)

 

The long sleeve blouse features white piping details for a chic contrast. She sports the bold look with nude Christian Louboutin heels wearing hair in a slick neck length complete with soft makeup look and matte red lips.

ALSO READ: Mode De Vie With Olamide- Why Nigerian designers should have a diffusion line

Stella Uzo play

Stella Uzo

(Jadore Fashion)

 

What do you think of her daring take on that hue as a matchy matchy look? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jadorefashion

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Cocolce Big Brother Naija former housemate strips for Bold Magazinebullet
2 Oscars 2017 Taraji P Henson makes a comeback on the red carpetbullet
3 Toke Makinwa OAP/author sizzles in Virgos Lounge for 'On Becoming'...bullet

Fashion

At the 2017 Oscars
Oscars 2017 Worst Dressed on the red carpet
Janelle Monae in Ellie Saab for Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017 Best Dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Oscars 2017
Oscars 2017 All the photos from the red carpet
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen on the Oscars 2017 red carpet
Oscars 2017 John Legend, Chrissy Teigen are best dressed couple on the red carpet