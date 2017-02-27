Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a burst of colour to kick of the week in style and set of the day exciting.

Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzo of Jadore Fashion. The blogger/fashion enthusiast chose a matchy matchy look scoring a yellow bow detailed blouse tucked into skirt.

The long sleeve blouse features white piping details for a chic contrast. She sports the bold look with nude Christian Louboutin heels wearing hair in a slick neck length complete with soft makeup look and matte red lips.

What do you think of her daring take on that hue as a matchy matchy look? For more of her styles as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jadorefashion