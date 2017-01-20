The Society of Educational Administrators of Nigeria (SEAN) Conference 2017 is themed "Bridging the educational gap for sustainable development in Nigeria".

The conference will hold on Thursday, January 26th 2017 at the Conference Hall, Faculty of Education, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

The event is billed to attract the presence of educational administrators, government official, the media from all part of the country and representatives of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of General Counsel, USA.

Some of the numerous gaps in the educational system will be addressed with a view to strengthening it for Sustainable Development in Nigeria at the conference. More information about the society and the conference is also accessible online at www.seadmin.org. See attached list of confirmed invited Guest coming to the conference.

ALSO READ: Unilag University to award first class degrees to 231 at 49th convocation

The Chairperson for the occasion is Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule Oluranti while the Co-Chairman is Foundation Vice Chancellor, JABU, Professor C. O. Oshun.

Speakers include Dr. Alali Tamuno, ESQ, S.J.D – Office of General Counsel, New York, USA; Professor Yohanna Gandu - Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna; Professor (Mrs.) Kehinde Taiwo – Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and Dr. (Mrs.) G. O. Oshun – Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

High-profile guests expected at the venue include Hon. Minister of Communication, Barrister Abdulraheem Adebayo Shittu; Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Senator Biyi Durojaiye; Senator Ayodele Arise; Hon. Omotayo Oduntan; Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi; Hon. Wahab Alawiye King; Hon. Mojisola Lawal; Otunba Dewunmi Onanuga and many more.

Date: Thursday, January 26th 2017

Time: 10am Prompt

Venue: Conference Hall, Faculty of Education, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

The conference is strictly by invitation.

For further information and participation, contact Abiodun Denloye, PhD, MESN, IFBA-CA, FSEA Conference Committee Chairman +2348033205593, 07081625614, 08130003765