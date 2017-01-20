SEAN Conference Top government officials, educational administrators, foreign delegates to speak at 2017 edition

The conference will hold on Thursday, January 26th 2017 at the Conference Hall, Faculty of Education, Lagos State University, Ojo.

  • Published:
play SEAN Conference 2017

NYSC The time-table for 'Batch B' stream II is now out
Pulse Communities Podcast The irresponsibility of Ajimobi and our leaders
LAUTECH Ajimobi is just another Nigerian politician; arrogant and entitled
Maiduguri Bomb Blast This professor was killed by Boko Haram while he was praying
The Rape Culture What exactly is going on in our universities and colleges??
iMatterToo Uyo Street Children Project kicks off
Federal Government These 13 universities can no longer offer Law and Accounting
Prepare For Liftoff The Federal Government has plans to build an aviation school
Flash Fiction of the Week 'The Watch' by Fu'ad Lawal
Falz to Buhari Our new year message to Buhari is this, "Wehdone sir"

The Society of Educational Administrators of Nigeria (SEAN) Conference 2017 is themed "Bridging the educational gap for sustainable development in Nigeria".

The conference will hold on Thursday, January 26th 2017 at the Conference Hall, Faculty of Education, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

The event is billed to attract the presence of educational administrators, government official, the media from all part of the country and representatives of the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the Office of General Counsel, USA.

SEAN Conference 2017 play

SEAN Conference 2017

 

Some of the numerous gaps in the educational system will be addressed with a view to strengthening it for Sustainable Development in Nigeria at the conference. More information about the society and the conference is also accessible online at www.seadmin.org. See attached list of confirmed invited Guest coming to the conference.

ALSO READ: Unilag University to award first class degrees to 231 at 49th convocation

The Chairperson for the occasion is Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Adebule Oluranti while the Co-Chairman is Foundation Vice Chancellor, JABU, Professor C. O. Oshun.

Speakers include Dr. Alali Tamuno, ESQ, S.J.D – Office of General Counsel, New York, USA; Professor Yohanna Gandu - Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna; Professor (Mrs.) Kehinde Taiwo – Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State and Dr. (Mrs.) G. O. Oshun – Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

High-profile guests expected at the venue include Hon. Minister of Communication, Barrister Abdulraheem Adebayo Shittu; Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Senator Biyi Durojaiye; Senator Ayodele Arise; Hon. Omotayo Oduntan; Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi; Hon. Wahab Alawiye King; Hon. Mojisola Lawal; Otunba Dewunmi Onanuga and many more.

Date: Thursday, January 26th 2017

Time: 10am Prompt

Venue: Conference Hall, Faculty of Education, Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

The conference is strictly by invitation.

For further information and participation, contact Abiodun Denloye, PhD, MESN, IFBA-CA, FSEA Conference Committee Chairman +2348033205593, 07081625614, 08130003765

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 6IX Tuface, Basketmouth, Bovi attend Shina Pellar's restaurant openingbullet
2 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
3 NEYMAR Jr’s FIVE FC Barcelona forward's Five-a-side tournament...bullet

Events

Qtaby Cruise &amp; Chillz3
Qtaby Cruise & Chillz3 Brand to launch 'Ntertane' app
Muna and Ruggedman
She Rocks! Ruggedman, Kel performs as Muna headlined January edition
Munachi Abii to headline She Rocks January 2017
She Rocks Munachi Abii to headline January edition
Chronicles of Ushbebe
The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Organizers announce ticket prices for top comedy concert