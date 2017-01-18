Unilag University to award first class degrees to 231 at 49th convocation

6,900 out of the 12,617 students that would be graduating will receive first degrees and diploma certificates.

No fewer than 231 out of 12,617 graduating students of  the University of Lagos  (Unilag) will be awarded first class division during its 49 convocation scheduled for Jan. 24.

Its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rahmon Bello, who said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos added that 46 of them would be from the Faculty of Engineering.

According to him, 6,900 out of the 12,617 students that would be  graduating, representing 54.7 per cent, would  receive first degrees and diploma certificates.

He said 5,717 others, representing 45.3 per cent, would receive postgraduate degrees.

“With this output, the institution is maintaining its stance of gradually becoming a postgraduate institution,’’ the V-C said.

Bello, giving a further breakdown of the categories of the graduating students, said that 1,705 of the students would be passing out in Second Class Upper division.

“We will also be graduating 2,972 students in the Second Class lower division, while 1,372 others will be graduating in the Third Class division.

“Also, 103 students will graduate with ordinary pass degrees, while 517 others will have degrees or diplomas that are not classified,’’ Bello said.

According to him, 5,420 postgraduate students will receive their Masters Degree certificates in various fields during the convocation,

He also said that 95 others would be conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) degrees in various disciplines.

Bello said the university produced two female students, who came top in the first class category with ‘perfect scores’ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00 point in the 2015/2016 academic session.

They are Miss Taiwo Bankole from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, Faculty of Science and Miss Ajoke Omotuyi from the Department of Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering.

