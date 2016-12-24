The 12th edition of West Africa’s most popular concert held on Friday, December 23, 2016
Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, which is in its 12th year, is West Africa’s most popular concert. The event which held on Friday, December 23 had performances from P-Square, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Falz, Omawumi and many others. It was hosted by Bovi and produced by Cobhams.
Other DJs who performed on the night include DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola. Otedola was a honoured guest and later on went on stage to present the Flytime Appreciation awards to Basketmouth, for his service to the concert and friends.
The comedian broke down in tears as he accepted the recognition with thanksgiving.
