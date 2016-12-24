Wizkid :  Pop star disobeys doctors as he performs in Lagos concert

Wizkid has disobeyed medical advice by giving a performance in Lagos.

The singer who was advised by his doctors’ to abstain from live performances in December 2016 and January 2017, ignored the advice as he took to the stage at the Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged Concert.

Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged, which is in its 12th year, is West Africa’s most popular concert. The event which held on Friday, December 23 had performances from P-Square, Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Falz, Omawumi and many others. It was hosted by Bovi and produced by Cobhams.

Nigeria’s finest, Wizkid, has been all over the international music scene this year. A song with Drake, MTV awards wins, various collaborations and a Grammy nomination is the summary of his year, before medical advice from his doctors made him cancel all of his holiday concerts.

But he defied his doctors’ orders to abstain from performing, as he took to the stage, payed respect to Cecil Hammond, the organiser of the concert, before diving into a set that contained a selected number of his hit songs. He was backed by collaborator DJ Xclusive, who cued in ‘Jeje’, ‘The Matter’, ‘Jaiye Jaiye’, ‘Caro’, ‘In my bed’, and many more.

“Doctors told me not to perform,” Starboy said during his set, “but before I blew, this concert held, and has supported me. I have to do this for them.”

Wizkid recently released a new single “Daddy Yo’, which features Ghanaian songstress, Efya, with a video released via VEVO.

Wizkid’s health concerns has had him cancel a concert in Uganda, which prompted the promoters to seek redress in court, with a judge issuing an arrest warrant for the singer.

In documents that surfaced online the charges levelled against Wizkid include obtaining money by false pretence, cheating and conspiracy to defraud.

Ugandan Entertainment Company Face TV through Muwema co advocates and solicitors, is reportedly accusing Wizkid of receiving $60,000, estimated at N27million as performance fee for the concerts he just cancelled due to health issues .

Face TV claims that Wizkid’s team agreed to the deal, only to incur extra expenses for booking flights and other logistics to the tune of $300,000.

They are accused of selling tickets to 25,000 people for the concert which was cancelled. Wizkid was billed to perform at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 3 but failed to show up for the event due to health conditions.