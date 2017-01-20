Eargasm 2baba, Tekno lead stellar cast for premium concert this February

Eargasm: An evening of classic tunes & pleasant surprises is scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre.

  • Published:
Eargasm play Eargasm

Tekno Watch clip of singer's moments at Sony Columbia office
Tekno The full details about ‘Pana’ singer’s Sony deal
Kelly Hansome Highlights of singer's 4play EP release party [Photos]
Pulse Music Video Chart Falz does well to top the charts with 'Weh done sir' this week
Playdata Radio Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' is most played song on radio [Week 3]
Annie Idibia Actress wants to die alongside 2face Idibia
Annie Idibia Actress is an adorable step-mum [PHOTOS]
Dammy Krane Singer, KWAM 1, working on a music collaboration
Olamide Rapper's "The Glory" debuts at number 6 on Billboard World Album Chart 2017
Phyno 'I really wanna drop new music,' rapper enthuses

A line-up made in heaven, a collection of the timeless classics, an enthralling production served in the premium ambience of the prestigious Eko Convention Centre delivers one result – EARGASM!

Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene, Tekno, "Eargasm: An Evening of Classic Tunes & Pleasant Surprises", is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre.

Adekule Gold, Timi Dakolo, Yinka Davies, Niyola, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Acapella group, Chord and the ever-effervescent Sir Shina Peters make up the line-up of top class vocalists gearing up to mesmerize the guests with soul-stirring performances at what is designed to be a premium concert experience for the grown and sexy in the season of love.

ALSO READ: The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Ay, Gordons, others to perform at 7th edition

The host for the event is Bovi and DJ Neptune will work the wheels.

Red carpet & cocktails: 7.00PM.

Tickets prices: VIP- N20, 000; VVIP Silver (table for 10)- 1, 000, 000; VVIP Gold Table- N1, 500, 000,and VVIP Platinum Table- N2, 000, 000.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko hotel & Suites, V.I Lagos.

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tickets are available online at www.ariiyatickets.com , www.quickteller.com and www.naijatickets.com.

Eargasm is packaged by Nigeria’s leading hospitality brand, Eko Hotel and Suites in partnership with Buckwyld Media Network.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Adedayo Adesanya

Adedayo Adesanya Pulse Photojournalist A young and buzzing researcher who appreciates nature due to its art varieties,with a passion for music.

Top 3

1 6IX Tuface, Basketmouth, Bovi attend Shina Pellar's restaurant openingbullet
2 Gold & Glam Light up your celebrationbullet
3 NEYMAR Jr’s FIVE FC Barcelona forward's Five-a-side tournament...bullet

Events

Lagos@50 colloquium
Lagos@50 Architect & cultural activist, Theo Lawson to speak at monthly colloquium
SEAN Conference 2017
SEAN Conference Top government officials, educational administrators, foreign delegates to speak at 2017 edition
Qtaby Cruise &amp; Chillz3
Qtaby Cruise & Chillz3 Brand to launch 'Ntertane' app
Muna and Ruggedman
She Rocks! Ruggedman, Kel performs as Muna headlined January edition