Eargasm: An evening of classic tunes & pleasant surprises is scheduled to hold at the Eko Convention Centre.
Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene, Tekno, "Eargasm: An Evening of Classic Tunes & Pleasant Surprises", is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre.
Adekule Gold, Timi Dakolo, Yinka Davies, Niyola, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Acapella group, Chord and the ever-effervescent Sir Shina Peters make up the line-up of top class vocalists gearing up to mesmerize the guests with soul-stirring performances at what is designed to be a premium concert experience for the grown and sexy in the season of love.
The host for the event is Bovi and DJ Neptune will work the wheels.
Red carpet & cocktails: 7.00PM.
Tickets prices: VIP- N20, 000; VVIP Silver (table for 10)- 1, 000, 000; VVIP Gold Table- N1, 500, 000,and VVIP Platinum Table- N2, 000, 000.
Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko hotel & Suites, V.I Lagos.
Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017
Tickets are available online at www.ariiyatickets.com , www.quickteller.com and www.naijatickets.com.
Eargasm is packaged by Nigeria’s leading hospitality brand, Eko Hotel and Suites in partnership with Buckwyld Media Network.
