A line-up made in heaven, a collection of the timeless classics, an enthralling production served in the premium ambience of the prestigious Eko Convention Centre delivers one result – EARGASM!

Headlined by the legend 2Baba and the hottest superstar on the continental scene, Tekno, "Eargasm: An Evening of Classic Tunes & Pleasant Surprises", is scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Eko Convention Centre.

Adekule Gold, Timi Dakolo, Yinka Davies, Niyola, Kelly Hansome, Acetune, Acapella group, Chord and the ever-effervescent Sir Shina Peters make up the line-up of top class vocalists gearing up to mesmerize the guests with soul-stirring performances at what is designed to be a premium concert experience for the grown and sexy in the season of love.

ALSO READ: The Chronicles Of Ushbebe Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Ay, Gordons, others to perform at 7th edition

The host for the event is Bovi and DJ Neptune will work the wheels.

Red carpet & cocktails: 7.00PM.

Tickets prices: VIP- N20, 000; VVIP Silver (table for 10)- 1, 000, 000; VVIP Gold Table- N1, 500, 000,and VVIP Platinum Table- N2, 000, 000.

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko hotel & Suites, V.I Lagos.

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Tickets are available online at www.ariiyatickets.com , www.quickteller.com and www.naijatickets.com.

Eargasm is packaged by Nigeria’s leading hospitality brand, Eko Hotel and Suites in partnership with Buckwyld Media Network.