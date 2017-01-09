The Chronicles of Ushbebe Phyno, Olamide, Mr Eazi, Ay, Gordons, others to perform at 7th edition

The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live will be holding this February at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Nigerian comedian, compere and OAP, Justice Nuagbe, aka Ushbebe has returned with the 7th edition of his signature show, The Chronicles of Ushbebe Live, holding on Sunday, February 26, 2016 at Eko Hotel and Suites.

This years edition tagged "Ya Dadi 7" will feature top Nigerian artiste including Phyno, Mr Eazi, Olamide, Tekno, Falz, Adekunle Gold, Harrysong, Kcee, Solidstar, Young 6ix, Mayorkun, Seyi Shay, Runtown, Waje, Dremo, Reekado Banks, Praiz, Skuki, Ycee and Koker.

Top comedians for the night, Gordons, AY, Akpororo, Helen Paul, Seyi Law, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq among others.  Ushbebe revealed that putting this show together over the years has opened his eyes to the high demand for good quality entertainment. Reasons why he will go the extra mile to make sure this years edition is another success.

