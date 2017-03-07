Audu Maikori has been reported to have collapsed while taking pictures with fans following a session at the ongoing Women In Management, Business & Public Service Conference at Muson Centre, Lagos.

The Chocolate City boss reportedly slumped after concluding a Q&A session with EbonyLife TV CEO, Mo Abudu and was later resuscitated by doctors at the event before he was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital on the Lagos Island.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Chocolate City boss over Kaduna killings misinformation

The Net reports that an associate of the lawyer and activist confirmed that he had suffered a mild case of exhaustion and that the situation was not serious.

Two weeks ago, the Music Exec was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) over comments he made concerning the crisis n Kaduna state .

ALSO READ: Celebrities show support for arrested Chocolate City boss with #FreeAudu campaign