Audu Maikori Music Exec collapses during WIMBIZ Conference

Chocolate City Boss collapses from what an associate has described as mild exhaustion and has been hospitalised.

Audu Maikori has been reported to have collapsed while taking pictures with fans following a session at the ongoing Women In Management, Business & Public Service Conference at Muson Centre, Lagos.

The Chocolate City boss reportedly slumped after concluding a Q&A session with EbonyLife TV CEO, Mo Abudu and was later resuscitated by doctors at the event before he was taken to St. Nicholas Hospital on the Lagos Island.

The Net reports that an associate of the lawyer and activist confirmed that he had suffered a mild case of exhaustion and that the situation was not serious.

Two weeks ago, the Music Exec was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) over comments he made concerning the crisis n Kaduna state.

Maikori was detained and following calls for his release, as well as trending #FreeAudu, he was released the following day.

