Audu Maikori Celebrities show support for arrested Chocolate City boss with #FreeAudu campaign

MI Abaga, Banky W, and a lot of celebrities are showing love for Maikori with the #FreeAudu campaign on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

News of Chocolate City founder, Audu Maikori's arrest and detained by the police broke on February, 17, 2016.

According to RightsAfrica (@ChairmanNHRC), he was arrested for alleged "incitement" over the false information about an attack on the College of Education in Gidan-Waya, Kaduna.

ALSO READ: Audu Maikori speaks on Southern Kaduna killings

Celebrities, led by rapper and chocolate city head, MI Abaga, have reacted by starting a campaign for his freedom with the hashtag #FreeAudu.

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(instagram)

 

The hashtag is currently the number one trending topic on Twitter. Here is what the stars have said.

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

 

It is also trending on Instagram, where celebrities are also very vocal in the demand for Audu's immediate release and the fight for freedom of speech.

Actress, Omoni Oboli, said: "I woke up to these hashtags #FreeAuduMaikori #FreeAudu My people, I don't know what's going on for sure because I can't reach @audumaikori but I do hope he's really not being detained because he's been a voice for the people of Kaduna. Nigeria! Which way? She na like this we go dey dey? We won't keep quiet o! Make dem kuku arrest all of us na! I can't describe how upset I am right now!"

Fellow actress, Kate Henshaw, posted a picture with caption, "THIS IS A YOUNG MAN WHO HAS CONTRIBUTED MORE THAN HIS FAIR SHARE TO THIS NATION...

HIS WORK SPEAKS FOR ITSELF.... FATHER LORD PROTECT HIM AND LET NO HARM COME TO HIM!!

YOUR ARM IS NOT TOO SHORT THAT YOU CANNOT REACH HIM"

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

 

Popular author, Ofilispeaks, also wrote, "History will keep repeating itself until we learn from it ... Drafted on March 29,1984, Decree No. 4 was the most dreaded, most repressive press law enacted in Nigeria. It was promulgated during the military regime of Major General Buhari which did not take kindly to press criticisms.

The law was drafted to punish authors of false statements and reports that exposed the Buhari administration and or its officials to ridicule or contempt. (Gazette, 1984). #FreeAudu"

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

Another author, Arese Ugwu, simply stated: "We live in such repressive times...#freeaudu"

#FreeAudu play

#FreeAudu

(twitter)

 

What do you think?

Should Maikori be detained for sharing his opinion?

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

