2Face Idibia has explained that the reason for his donation of N3.5 million to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) was motivated by a desire to improve their living condition.

The R&B singer who made the contribution through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Lagos revealed this while presenting the cheque the Daily Post News reports.

“The conditions I met the internally displaced persons, when I visited their various camps were terrible. They were really terrible.

“The 2Face Foundation has, therefore, decided to enter into partnership with the UNHCR to see how we can help put smiles on the faces of these persons.

"My foundation is today presenting this cheque to the UNHCR to support it in its operations of alleviating the sufferings of these IDPs,” he said.

Many of the IDPs are victims of the attacks led by insurgents, Boko Haram, who are responsible for countless deaths in northern Nigeria.

They were forced to abandon their homes when the crisis grew extreme, seeking shelter in 'protected' zones managed by the Nigeria military and human relief organizations.