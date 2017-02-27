2face Idibia Music star donates N3.5 million to United Nations refugee agency

The 'Officially blind' singer and founder of the 2face Foundation made the donation to UNHCR on February 27, 2017.

  • Published:
2face Idibia play

2face Idibia

(TCD)

Nigerian music star, Innocent Ujah '2face' Idibia has just contributed  3.5 million Naira to the activities of the UN Refugee Agency.

The 'Officially blind' singer and founder of the 2face Foundation made the donation to UNHCR on Monday, February 27, 2017, in Lagos.

2face Idibia play 2face Idibia (Instagram)

According to the UNHCR, the donation of 3.5 million naira kick-starts the UN Refugee Agency’s first-ever fundraising campaign in Nigeria.

It will help provide life-saving support to families who have been forcibly displaced in Nigeria and across the continent.

2face also revealed he's working on a major charity concert sometime in June.

"I am proud to support the UN Refugee Agency because of its proven track record of being at the forefront of displacement emergencies. I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because it is an issue I care about.

UNHCR knows how to make a difference in the lives of millions of women, children and men who have lost everything but hope and I want to be able to help them.

To further support UNHCR, I am also working on a major charity concert sometime in June," said Idibia.

A health official measures the arm circumference of a child to control malnutrition at a UNICEF Clinic near a camp for Internal displaced people (IDP)in Dikwa, northeast Nigeria on February 14, 2017 play

A health official measures the arm circumference of a child to control malnutrition at a UNICEF Clinic near a camp for Internal displaced people (IDP)in Dikwa, northeast Nigeria on February 14, 2017

(AFP/File)

 

In Nigeria, the UN Refugee Agency responds to the needs of the more than 1.8 million displaced.

Since the needs are overwhelming, the Agency has turned its efforts to Africa’s philanthropic world to meet some of the funding gaps

