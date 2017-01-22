MTV Africa award winner, Davido has announced the signing of a new artiste, Yonda, to his Davido Music World (DMW) record label.

The singer made the disclosure on Saturday, January 2017 via an Instagram post with the caption, "Welcome @yonda_music to DMW !!!!! 2017 BAD BOY BOUTTA BURN IT UP!!! Big up @abbricks (Lazyboy management) .. YONDA ITS YOUR TIME !!."

His latest signing will be joining the talented pack of Lola Rae, Dremo and Mayorkun, who have proved to be a good investment for the Sony BMG artiste.

Expressing his excitement over the opportunity, Yonda also offered some comments on his Instagram profile.

He wrote, "JUST SIGNED THAT DMW DEAL!! ITS GO TIME!! 2017!!"

ALSO READ: DMW artistes continue their push for domination with ‘Prayer’ video

Apart from managing a star packed label like DMW, Davido also co-owns HKN Music alongside his sibling, Adewale Adeleke.

The record company current has the likes of Sina Rambo, B-Red, Deekay and Danagog under its imprint.