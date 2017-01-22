Davido DMW boss announces the signing of new artiste, Yonda

Yonda adds to DMW's rich list of talented artistes such as Lola Rae, Dremo and rave of the moment, Mayorkun.



MTV Africa award winner, Davido has announced the signing of a new artiste, Yonda, to his Davido Music World (DMW) record label.

The singer made the disclosure on Saturday, January 2017 via an Instagram post with the caption, "Welcome @yonda_music to DMW !!!!! 2017 BAD BOY BOUTTA BURN IT UP!!! Big up @abbricks (Lazyboy management) .. YONDA ITS YOUR TIME !!."

Davido with new signing, Yonda and others. play

Davido with new signing, Yonda and others.



 

His latest signing will be joining the talented pack of Lola Rae, Dremo and Mayorkun, who have proved to be a good investment for the Sony BMG artiste.

Expressing his excitement over the opportunity, Yonda also offered some comments on his Instagram profile.

He wrote, "JUST SIGNED THAT DMW DEAL!! ITS GO TIME!! 2017!!"

Apart from managing a star packed label like DMW, Davido also co-owns HKN Music alongside his sibling, Adewale Adeleke.

The record company current has the likes of Sina Rambo, B-Red, Deekay and Danagog under its imprint.

