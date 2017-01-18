Davido, Mayorkun DMW artistes continue their push for domination with ‘Prayer’ video

Hate them, love them, but you can’t fault the commitment of Davido Music Worldwide to releasing music. The label continues to be a house built on content, and 2017 is no diffrenet.

After Dremo and Mayorkun failed to impress on the TimWestwoodTV Freestyle Crib session, sane people would have allowed that video be the only content that makes it through January. But not the powers that be at DMW. They have enough and to spare, and so we are given some more.

This time it’s Davido and Mayorkun who are shiny on the new single ‘Prayer’.

A traditional celebratory single, filled with syncopation, talking drums and a heavy helping of horns, ‘Prayer’ rewards multiple listens, and continues to push Mayorkun as the first artiste on DMW whose project needs to pop. He handles the entire song, only leaving a little room for a Davido guest appearance.

But it is the video that the stops were called. Humor was thrown in as the major driver of the visual. A wedding party opens up with King Special showing his generosity, before the guests unfold. Pulse TV’s Chuey Chu makes a cameo, so does Ichaba and Eniola Badmus, and Ushbebe.

Between singing, the talking drums, a live band, Trumpets, and immersive dancing, guests stealing food, and many more, there’s just enough to keep you hooked and coming back for more.

It’s a new year, and DMW has shown intent to pick up the projects from where they left off in 2016. A lable which opened up with Mayorkun and Dremo signed, they are busting at the helms with Lola Rae and Ichaba now a part of the gang.

That’s a lot of artiste to handle, but they continue to focus on content and touring, to break them through and push for success. The New Year will have more materials released, and Dremo – who it feels like isn’t getting enough attention – will sure be a huge part of the movement.

For now, it’s ‘Prayer’ season, and DMW are enjoying it.