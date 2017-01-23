Valentine's Day AOV releases sultry edit to appreciate the modern woman

AOV takes on sensual, sultry and sexy imagery for St Valentine's day themed editorial...

  • Published:
AOV Window Series editorial

AOV releases edit just in time for St. Valentines tagged 'The Window Series: Appreciation of Modern Women'.

The top photographer showcases the beauty of women capturing the soft and sensual sides of the modern woman just in time for Valentine's Day next month. The edit is sexy, expressive and soft all at once.

"AOV releases a stunning Edit in anticipation of Valentine’s Day Next Month known as The Window Series.  The Window series portrays how dynamic women are and appreciates their beauty" the stylist for the editorial Aina Foyosola revealed about the shoot.

Credits:

Photography: AOV (@aysugarr)

Styling: Aina Fayosola (@fayo_ths) for Sheels Urbane (@sheelsurbane)

Makeup: Proteus Vanity (@proteusvanity) l Morewamakeup (@morewamakeup)

Models: Catch22 Model Management (@catch22models)

