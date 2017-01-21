Aisha Abu-Bakr Abuja based womenswear brand taps Pulse's Lifestyle Editor for “Women In Power” Edit

Aisha Abu-Bakr taps four top style editors for an edit tagged 'Women In Power'.

The Abuja based brand taps Pulse.ng's Lifestyle Editor Olamide Olarewaju, Bellanaija's Lifestyle Editor Eki Ogunbor, TW Magazine's Style Editor Favour Olugu and Style Content Creator Oge Agu for the editorial.

ALSO READ: 8 fashion brands to look forward to in 2017 (womenswear)

"The Aisha Abu-bakr woman is modern, fashionable, fierce and a go getter and these four amazing women are a true representation of that woman, they define the modern and contemporary woman that Aisha Abu-bakr designs for the brand's rep offers in a side note.

Aisha Abu-bakr tapped them for the brand’s “Women in Power” edit considering the vast number of people that they feed information about lifestyle and beauty on a daily basis, the positive roles that they continue to play in actively positioning the Nigerian fashion and lifestyle industry and the strides they have made ultimately using their powerful platforms as tools for creating meaningful personal and public impact".

Olamide Olarewaju

Editor Pulse Lifestyle (@elemdeeo)

Olamide is a brand strategist, Public Relations expert and journalist. Currently the lifestyle editor at Pulse.ng.

She has singly built Pulse NG’s fashion and lifestyle segment from the ground up to the point where it is now a destination for fashion lovers and insiders.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016

Favour Olugu

Style Editor, TW Magazine (@favolugu)

Vibrant and passionate, Favor Olugu is the Fashion & Style Editor of TW Magazine and founder of Lingerie Lust,Africa’s first lingerie Fashion ans Lifestyle content destination. She is responsible for some of the most iconic magazine covers of 2016 such as the Toke Makinwa X Bonang Matheba cover.

Oge Agu

Freelance Content Creator (@Oge.Agu)

Oge is a digital content creator and the past content head and editor at Kamdora, a leading lifestyle and beauty blog. Thanks in part to Oge,she has positioned Kamdora as a go to destination for beauty enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: Style Temple's 'IT' Spring 2017 Collection is EVERYTHING

Eki Ogunbor

Lifestyle Editor,Bellanaija.com (@thechameleonblogger)

Eki is a lifestyle Editor at BellaNaija. Also known as thechameleonblogger, Eki is a designer, natural hair & personal style blogger.

The highlight of her year was joining BellaNaija where she has successfully repositioned BellaNaija lifestyle to Nigeria’s foremost destination for lifestyle readers and fans.

Credits:

Photography: Ofure Ighanlo - @rey_cortez

Hair & Makeup: Switch Cosmetics- @switchcosmetics

Designer: Aisha Abu-Bakr- @aishaabubakr_ng

Creative Lead & PR: @theprboy_ng

Location: Fahrenheit Loft